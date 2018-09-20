Police granted four-day remand of five cops in fake encounter case

FAISALABAD: Millat Town police have been granted four-day remand of its five police officials who were arrested in the "fake police encounter" on August 8 last. Two students Arslan and Usman were killed by the police firing when they were crossing a police picket at Garden Puli on Sargodha Road. The accused police officials are ASI Javed Iqbal, in-charge Ali Town police post, Head Constable Falak Sher, Constable Asghar Ali, suspended cop Faisal and Qaumi Razakar Waqas Ahmed. Further investigation is under way.

MoU signed: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and a bank on Wednesday inked a Memorandum of Understanding regarding students’ loans.

According to the accord, the students would avail the opportunity of loans to continue their studies from the bank. The students will pay back loans in easy installments. Faculty of Animal Husbandry Dean Dr Muhammad Sajjad, bank business head Wajahat Malik, State Bank Chief Manager Faisalabad division Waqas Bajwa, Registrar Muhammad Hussain, Director Financial Assistance Dr Manzoor Ahmad, Dr Tanvir Asif, Dean Food Sciences Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Dean Sciences Asghar Bajwa and others notables were also present on the occasion. Waqas Bajwa said the steps were being taken to promote education and to address financial problems of the students. Dr Sajjad said the varsity was making all-out efforts to ensure the quality education at the campus. Wajahat Malik said the initiative was meant to make the country prosperous with the help of the education.

Dr Manzoor said some 40 percent of the students were getting financial assistance. He said no nation could make progress without quality education.

FCCI elects new body: Syed Zia Alamdar has been elected unopposed president and Mian Tanvir Ahmed as vice president of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) for the year 2018-2019, according to unofficial results. The new members of the FCCI have already been declared elected but their official result would be announced on September 28. They will assume their charge on October 1.

Cotton farmers urged continue pest scouting by mid Oct: A spokesman for the Agriculture Department Wednesday urged cotton growers to conduct pest scouting of their crops twice in a week and continue this process by mid of October.

He also advised them to follow weather report on radio, television or other media before watering their crops.

The spokesman advised the growers to use urea and nitrogen fertilizers along with zinc sulphate and boric acid as per-requirement of the crops to get bumper yield.

17 mobile dispensaries set up: Livestock Department has made functional some 17 mobile dispensaries in Faisalabad division to facilitate cattle farmers.

According to a spokesman for the livestock department, the dispensaries were set up in Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot districts.

Route map and schedule for the dispensaries has also been released for cattle farmers, he added.

Wasa staff assigned emergency duties: Entire staff of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has been assigned duties during Ashura days.

A spokesman of the Wasa Wednesday said a complaint cell had been established that would work round the clock during Ashura days. The citizens can contact the cell through toll free number 1334 and mobile phone number 0336-8880173 in case of any emergency, he added.