MDA suspends three officials of Metro Bus scam

MULTAN: Multan Development Authority (MDA) Director General Rana Rizwan Qadeer Wednesday suspended three officials who have been arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Metro Bus Project (MBS) on September 13.

A MDA source told the APP here that three SDOs Moanam Saeed, Rana Wasim and Manzoor Hussain have been suspended whereas XEN Amanat has been sent back to his parent department as he was on deputation in the MDA. Those who have been arrested included MDA XENs Riaz Hussain and Amanat and SDOs Moanam Saeed, Manzoor Hussain, Rana Wasim besides ex-chief engineer Sabir Khan Sadozai.