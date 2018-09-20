PM’s S Arabia and UAE visit to decide approaching IMF

ISLAMABAD: The outcome of visit to Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) by Prime Minister Imran Khan will determine all important decision of going to International Monetary Fund (IMF) for bailout package. A decision pertaining to approaching IMF for the package could be decided next week since the brainstorming will be starting today (Thursday).

Well placed diplomatic sources told The News here on Wednesday evening that provision of oil by Saudi Arabia on a deferred payment has been ensured by the Saudi Royal authorities but assistance in terms of cash is uncertain. The warmth shown by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz was uncommon.

Saudi leadership has assured hefty investment in Pakistan and for the purpose a high level delegation will visit Pakistan next month under the leadership of Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman who calls the shot in the Kingdom. The invitation extended to the Crown Prince for visiting Pakistan has been accepted by him forthwith, the sources pointed out.

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador for Pakistan Nawwaf bin Saeed Al-Maleky who is in Riyadh has been burning his mid-night oil to bring improvement further in the ties of two brotherly countries. He will be returning to Islamabad later this week and will look after the follow up of the visit of the Prime Minister from Pakistan, the sources sad. The sources reminded in the words of the announcement made at the end of the visit where it has been stated that the Saudi leadership congratulated Pakistan on its successful democratic transition, in a peaceful and fair manner, and felicitated the Prime Minister on his election.

Appreciating Prime Minister’s ideal of transforming his country into a welfare state based on Islamic socio-economic principles; the Saudi leadership assured Pakistan of its maximum assistance. Pakistan thanked Saudi Arabia for its steadfast and continued support.

The sources said that the success and achievements of the visit of Prime Minister Imran to the UAE cannot underrated since its leadership has gone an extra mile for providing support to Pakistan in various fields including in fiscal sphere, the sources said. The UAE leadership has expressed its support for the policies of new administration in Pakistan for resolution of regional disputes. The sources reminded the words used by the UAE authorities for the visit where it has been stated that they discussed bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction on the mutual cooperation. They also expressed satisfaction that both countries have same stance on regional and global issues.

The two leaders also discussed the ways to further strengthen the economic cooperation and promotion of investment. The sources said that the UAE leadership seldom expresses such views for their distinguished visitors.