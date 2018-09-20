Thu September 20, 2018
National

Our Correspondent
September 20, 2018

FBR gets new power to monitor tobacco industry

ISLAMABAD: In order to curb tax evasion from cigarettes industry, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday brought major changes for granting powers to Inland Revenue Officers for effective monitoring of all kinds of units.

The government intends to collect additional Rs40 billion through this industry through the Finance Supplementary (Amendment) Bill 2018 for raising federal excise duty out of which Rs26 billion will be collected through raise in tax rates and remaining Rs14 billion through effective enforcement. For placing effective enforcement, now the FBR has plugged loopholes to curb tax evasion.

The FBR has directed IR officers to carry out mandatory monitoring of Green Leaf Threshing (GLT) units, whether working separately or as part of a cigarette manufacturing unit.

“Yes, this amendment in rules will help us to curb tax evasion of cigarettes of all kinds of units,” FBR’s DG Inland Revenue Enforcement Network (IREN) Tanvir Malik said when The News contacted him for seeking comments on issuance of latest SRO here on Wednesday.

The FBR has issued SRO 1149(I)/2018 to amend Federal Excise Rules 2005 as part of the measures for strict monitoring of GLT units.

According to the notification, the commissioner having jurisdiction shall post IR officers at the premises of GLT Units, whether working separately or as part of a cigarette manufacturing unit, for monitoring the receipts, processing, wastage, storage, issue of un-manufactured tobacco for sale, transfer or self-consumption. They shall also stamp and sign the tax invoice issued by the GLT units.

