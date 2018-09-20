Jirga vows to fight social evils

LANDIKOTAL: Speakers at a jirga agreed to join hands with the government to fight social evils particularly the prevalence of narcotics. The jirga was held at Landikotal Jirga Hall on Wednesday. A number of elders from Shinwari, Shalmani, Zakhakhel and Mullagori tribes attended the jirga. Assistant Commissioner Landikotal Niaz Muhammad, Tehsildar Shamsul Islam, Malik Darya Khan Zakhakhel, Malik Abdur Razzaq Afridi, Malikzada Nadim, Malik Tajuddin Shinwari, Anti-Narcotics Association Chairman Sheraz Gohar and others spoke on the occasion. Assistant Commissioner Niaz Muhammad said efforts were being made to curb the prevalence of ice drug dens in Landikotal. He said the jirga was held with the view to seek support of the elders to root out this menace.