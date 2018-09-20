Man killed in accident

PAKPATTAN: A man was killed when a speeding trailer hit his car near Arifwala, Multan Road on Wednesday. Reportedly, M Tariq of Chak 267/EB Burewala was going to Burewala. When he reached near Arifwala, a speeding trailer hit his vehicle. The trailer driver fled the scene. The body was sent to THQ hospital, Arifwala for postmortem. Police have registered a case against unknown driver.