Hospital to get modern gynae facility

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Commissioner Rana Gulzar Ahmad Wednesday said a state-of-the-art building would be built as Gynae ward of the Ghazi Teaching hospital and a PC-1 of the scheme had been sent to the provincial government for approval. During a visit to Ghazi Medical College and Hospital, the commissioner said available resources were being utilised to solve problem of gynae ward to some extent. He added beds in the labour room had been

doubled from three to six, beds at examination room from six to twelve and beds at the ward increased from 20 to 50. Moreover, Ultrasonography and other medical equipment had also been provided.