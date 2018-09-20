SC orders removal of Dar as UHS BoG head

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday directed for removal of former finance minister Ishaq Dar as chairman, Board of Governors of the University of Health Sciences (UHS), Lahore. A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umer Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsen, heard a suo motu case regarding dysfunctional Board of Governors, University of Health Sciences, Lahore.