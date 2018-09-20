SC orders removal of Dar as UHS BoG head

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday directed for removal of former finance minister Ishaq Dar as chairman, Board of Governors of the University of Health Sciences (UHS), Lahore. A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umer Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsen, heard a suo motu case regarding dysfunctional Board of Governors, University of Health Sciences, Lahore.
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday directed for removal of former finance minister Ishaq Dar as chairman, Board of Governors of the University of Health Sciences (UHS), Lahore. A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umer Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsen, heard a suo motu case regarding dysfunctional Board of Governors, University of Health Sciences, Lahore.
Comments