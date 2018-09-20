Two security men martyred in Qila Saifullah firing

ISLAMABAD: At least two security personnel were killed and another was critically injured when some unidentified militants sprayed bullets at their vehicle in Balochistan province on Wednesday, local media reported. According to the reports, the security forces personnel were on their routine duty when they came under attack in the Main Market area of Qila Saifullah, a district in the Balochistan province. The attackers, riding on motorcycles, managed to flee from the scene following the attack, said the police. After the attack, law enforcement agencies and rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to District Hospital.