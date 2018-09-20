Lewis replaces Joseph in WI Test squad

KINGSTON: Windies have replaced injured Alzarri Joseph with uncapped pacer Sherman Lewis in the 15-man squad for the upcoming Test series in India, starting October 4 in Rajkot. Lewis, a right-arm pacer, made his first-class debut for Windward Islands last March and immediately made an impact with 30 wickets in the season, at an average of 21.66 in the regional four-day Championship. He was then picked for Windies A squad that toured England, where in the first unofficial Test against India A, Lewis picked four-fers in both innings to help his side draw the game against the Indians. Meanwhile Joseph, who suffered a stress fracture last November, underwent two fitness assessment procedures following which CWI medical panel recommended that he should be “allowed to continue his rehabilitation to full fitness for international competitions.” However, Joseph has featured in international cricket since the injury, playing the home series against Bangladesh in July, and in the recently-concluded season of CPL for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. While Joseph will continue his rehabilitation programme, under the monitoring of medical officials at the High-Performance Centre in Antigua, some members of the Windies Test squad are already training in Dubai’s ICC Academy as a part of their preparation for the Tests in India.