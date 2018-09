Poonam takes India women home

NEW DELHI: Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav’s four-wicket haul guided India women to a 13-run victory over Sri Lanka women in the first T20I at FTZ Sports Complex in Katunayake. After being asked to bat, India put up 168 for 8, courtesy a 35-ball 46 by Taniya Bhatia and 36 each by Jemimah Rodrigues and Anuja Patil. In response, Sri Lanka were 70 for 2 at the end of seven overs, with Chamari Atapattu batting on 27 off 21.

Scores: India women 168 for 8 (Bhatia 46, Rodrigues 36, Patil 36, Prabodhani 2-18) beat Sri Lanka women 155 (Kaushalya 45, Mendis 32, Poonam 4-26) by 13 runs.