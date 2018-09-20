Thu September 20, 2018
Agencies
September 20, 2018

Asia Cup: Afghans face B’desh challenge today

ABU DHABI: This was meant to be one of the few high stakes game of the group phase. Both Afghanistan and Bangladesh weren’t expected to make life easier for Sri Lanka, but at the same time, both were expected to fight against each other for one Super 4 stage spot at the 2018 Asia Cup.

Instead, they both made Sri Lanka pack their bags before the defending champions India could even begin their campaign. This clash won’t have a bearing in their bid to reach the final, but it will help fine-tune their teams ahead of bigger challenges in the group.

For starters, both Bangladesh and Afghanistan will get to know about each other before facing off again in the next round. It’s been two years since they last clashed in this format and during this period, Afghanistan’s stocks have risen with their spinners making rapid strides. That will be a key factor once again especially against a lineup that was easily brushed aside in a three-match T20I series in India earlier this year.

Barring Mushfiqur Rahim and Mohammad Mithun, Bangladesh’s batting had a rather forgettable day. With Tamim Iqbal flying back to Bangladesh following the injury he sustained in that clash against Sri Lanka, the task is going to get tougher.

Tamim has easily been Bangladesh’s most reliable batsman in this format in recent times, so finding an able replacement at the top of the order will remain the top priority for the think-tank. Picking Mujeeb Ur Rahman will also be on top of Bangladesh’s agenda as it will serve them better when they face each other in a few days’ time. For Afghanistan, a good outing for the middle order will be the focus. The top order did a decent job against Sri Lanka but runs from the bat of skipper Asghar Afghan and star all-rounder Mohammad Nabi before the Super 4 will be necessary. Considering both these teams will be in action the very next day after facing each other, it will be interesting to see if the intensity will still remain high for an inconsequential match that will be played under sweltering heat.

What to expect: Both teams will be wary of bowling first in these conditions especially with a vital game scheduled the following day. In the only encounter so far at this venue, Afghanistan put the runs on the board and defended it with ease. Meanwhile, expect the temperatures to hover over the 40-degrees mark again.

Bangladesh do have a forced change following Tamim Iqbal’s absence. Nazmul Hossain is expected to replace the left-hander at the top. Both teams might also contemplate rotating the squad with a gruelling schedule ahead. Mushfiqur Rahim might be rested, and either Mominul Haque or Ariful Haque might replace him. Mushfiqur Rahim needs 28 runs to become the third Bangladesh player to score 5000 runs in ODIs after Tamim Iqbal & Shakib Al Hasan.

In the three match T20I series against Bangladesh in Dehradun earlier this year, Rashid Khan took eight wickets at 6.13 with a wicket every 8.25 balls. Mashrafe Mortaza needs three more wickets to become the first Bangladesh bowler to take 250 ODI wickets.

