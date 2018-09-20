QAT: Pindi trounce PTV, Lahore draw with HBL

ISLAMABAD: Rawalpindi inflicted crushing ten wickets defeat on PTV in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy (QAT) match at the Pindi Stadium Wednesday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 215 for 6, PTV were bowled out for 320 in the second innings leaving hosts score 48 runs to win the match which they did without losing any wicket.Taimoor Khan (49) and Aamir Jamal (46) delayed the victory charge with some late resistance. However, the whole PTV team was sent packing at 320 minutes after umpires decided to extend the morning session for half an hour. For Rawalpindi Syed Tauqir Shah (4-103) and Saad Altaf (4-107) again bowled well. Tauqir finished the match with 9 for 133.

Youngsters Sarmad Hameed (24 not out) and Tayyab Riaz (16 not out) then ensured Rawalpindi’s win without being separated. PTV earlier were bowled out for 116 in the first innings in reply to huge 392 scored by Rawalpindi in their first innings.

Scores: Rawalpindi Region 392 all out in 131.5 overs (Haseeb Azam 75, Tayyab Riaz 68, Mukhtar Ahmed 63, Usman Saeed 59, Tabish Khan 4-123, Aamir Jamal 3-97, Raza Hasan 2-50) and 48-0 in 13.1 overs (Sarmad Hameed 24*,Tayyab Riaz 16*).

PTV 116 all out in 33.5 overs (Aamir Jamal 48, Syed Touseeq Shah 5-30, Haseeb Azam 3-20, Saad Altaf 2-44) after follow-on 320 all out in 111.5 overs (M Waqas 81, Taimoor Khan 49, Aamir Jamal 46, Saud Shakeel 42, Syed Touseeq Shah 4-103, Saad Altaf 4-107).

Our Lahore correspondent adds: Habib Bank Limited (HBL) and Lahore Region Whites settled for a draw in the pool A round three match of the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy match here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Resuming their second innings at 20 for two, HBL got 234 on board for seven wickets in 84 overs to end the day and the match drawn.

But their opening innings lead earned them valuable points. An unbeaten Zohaib Khan at 59, and Umer Akmal’s 46 got HBL their total. M Irfan with five wickets and M Waheed with two wickets were Lahore’s leading wicket-takers in the second innings.

Scores: HBL first innings 386 all out in 115.3 overs (Abid Ali 131, Zohaib Khan 69, Rameez Aziz 53, Imran Farhat 47, Saif-ur-Rehman 4-81, M Waheed 2-72, M Irfan 2-101) and 234-7 in 84 overs (Zohaib Khan 59*, Umer Akmal 46, M Irfan 5-81, M Waheed 2-52)

Lahore Region Whites 340 all out in 139.4 overs (Ali Rafique 121, Anas Mehmood 63, Usman Sallahuddin 51, Zohaib Khan 5-50, Khurram Shahzad 2-67). Result: Match drawn

At the National Stadium Karachi, Karachi Region Whites thrashed ZTBL by an innings and 79 runs. Scores: ZTBL 207 all out in 75.4 overs (Usman Ashraf 86*,Anas Mustafa 56, Adeel Malik 4-38, Israr Ahmed Khan 2-27, Anwar Ali 2-45) and 175 all out in 98 overs (Anas Mustafa 48, Raza Ali Dar 40, Anwar Ali 5-33, Waqar Anwar 2-36)

Karachi Region White 461 all out in 113 overs (Khurram Manzoor 199, Omair Bin Yousaf 135, Imran Khan 4-91, M Ali 3-91)

Result: Karachi Region Whites won by an innings and 79 runs.