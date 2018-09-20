Stone earns maiden England ODI call

LONDON: Uncapped Warwickshire fast bowler Olly Stone has been called up for England’s five-game ODI tour of Sri Lanka next month. Sam Curran has also been included alongside his brother Tom, raising the possibility that they will become the first brothers to play for England in the same match since Adam and Ben Hollioake in 1999. Stone is regarded as one of the quickest bowlers in the country and has finally been playing regularly this season after injury problems earlier in his career. The 24-year-old, who started at Northamptonshire before moving to Edgbaston at the start of the 2017 season, has been in strong form for Warwickshire and bowling with the sort of pace and aggression which got him a place on the ECB’s pace bowling programme in 2015. In this year’s Royal London One-Day Cup, Stone led the side’s wicket-taking list, with 12 wickets at 28.17. He has been named in the 16-man squad as a replacement for Liam Plunkett who will miss the first three matches of the series to get married. The date of Plunkett’s wedding was originally set to avoid the limited-overs portion of the tour but the Sri Lankan board then changed the dates which meant it clashed. With preparations well underway, it was too late for Plunkett to change but he will join the squad for the final two games in Kandy and Colombo.