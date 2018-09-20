Thu September 20, 2018
Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan

Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Government of friends!

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign

Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail

Reforms vs the image of reforms

AFP
September 20, 2018

‘Firmino good enough with one eye’

LIVERPOOL: Sadio Mane said he had urged Liverpool match-winner Roberto Firmino to declare himself fit for the Champions League opener against Paris Saint-Germain, insisting he didn’t “need his eye to play”. Firmino sustained an abrasion to the cornea in his left eye in the weekend win at Tottenham after a clash with Jan Vertonghen and did not train on Sunday or Monday. Even manager Jurgen Klopp admitted he thought the 26-year-old had “no chance” of playing when he saw him on Monday, but Mane was not prepared to give up on his teammate. “I think Bobby doesn’t need his eye to play so I told him,” said Senegal international Mane after the thrilling 3-2 win over PSG at Anfield. “I sent him a message on Monday saying, ‘Hey Bobby, come on, we need you’. “You’ve all seen the ‘no look’ goals so I think he doesn’t need his eye to play. I texted him saying, ‘You don’t need your eye’.” Klopp put Firmino on the bench but brought him on with about 20 minutes to go and he scored the added-time winner to extend Liverpool’s 100 percent record to six matches. “It’s a great start. It is too early to speak about anything, but it is very important for us to focus more because we are Liverpool, we are a stronger team, and we will try to do our best every game,” said Mane.

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

