‘Kane can’t shoulder Spurs burden alone’

LONDON: Harry Kane is not a “machine” and it is only a matter of time before he is back among the goals, according to Tottenham teammate Erik Lamela. The under-fire England striker endured another frustrating game on Tuesday as Spurs slumped to a late 2-1 Champions League defeat at Inter Milan.
The England captain has now gone five games for club and country without scoring.He missed a good opportunity at the San Siro, but Lamela insists Kane should not be the only player to carry the scoring burden for Spurs. “Harry is not a machine. He scores a lot. He always scores,” Lamela said, in comments carried by the British press on Wednesday. “Here he didn’t and for two or three games he didn’t. But he will score again.
