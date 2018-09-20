Pak deaf cricket team keep winning run

LAHORE: Pakistan deaf team maintained its win run on Wednesday in the Three-nation Cricket Tournament being played in Dhaka Bangladesh. Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in the final on September 21. Usman Ameer was named the man of the match.

Pakistan defeated host Bangladesh by eight wickets in its last league match. Pakistan captain Naveed asked Bangladesh to bat which could muster only 4 runs. Fast bowler Usman Mir ripped apart their batting with five wickets including a hat-trick.

Pakistan’s Jabbar Ali had three and Bilal took two wickets. Pakistan achieved the 45 runs target in 12.5 overs for the loss of two wickets. Bilal Yousuf made 12 runs, Waleed Aslam 20 not out, and Jabbar Ali 8 not out. Sithu got both the wickets from Bangladesh attack. Aqib and Iman were the prominent scorers with 17 and 10 runs respectively.