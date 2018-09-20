Thu September 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan

Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan
Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Government of friends!

Government of friends!
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended
Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign
Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina

Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail
Reforms vs the image of reforms

Reforms vs the image of reforms

Sports

AFP
September 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Liverpool launch European Cup campaign in style

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool turned the page on defeat in May’s Champions League final and showed why they are even stronger candidates to win a sixth European Cup this season as they launched their campaign in style against Paris Saint-Germain.

The home side left it late to seal the win at Anfield on Tuesday, with Brazil’s Roberto Firmino coming off the bench to edge a five-goal thriller 3-2 in stoppage time.But the scoreline did not reflect the gap in quality between Jurgen Klopp’s well-honed unit and a PSG side that still looks like a collection of star individuals. PSG fielded a Â£400 million ($525 million) frontline of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edison Cavani, but once again on a Champions League night away from the French capital the visitors wilted.

“Football still has the capacity to make the richest of men seem very foolish if they pursue glamour at the expense of substance,” was the verdict of Britain’s Guardian newspaper. Despite their shortcomings, the sheer amount of individual star quality should still ensure PSG have enough to see off Napoli and Red Star Belgrade to make the last 16.

Even though he was kept quiet for almost the entire 90 minutes, Mbappe seized the one big chance that came his way to make it 2-2 seven minutes from time. But on this evidence, only one team from Group C look like serious contenders to end Real Madrid’s dominance of the Champions League in the Spanish capital next June. “It’s true we expect a lot from our front three and perhaps today it was tough for them. We have to improve all over the field,” admitted PSG boss Thomas Tuchel.

“Maybe we need to improve our intensity in games like this but it is early days in the Champions League and there is time to improve.” Much has been made of Liverpool’s own significant strengthening in the transfer market to turn the progress made under Klopp into trophies. Yet, other than goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who did not make a save of note, Klopp included no summer signings in his starting line-up. Liverpool rode the firepower of their own fantastic front three of Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to reach the final last season. But aside from the Brazilian’s late intervention, it was the more unsung heroes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum who controlled the game in midfield. Milner scored the penalty won by Wijnaldum for Liverpool’s second and dispossessed Mbappe to set up Firmino’s winner.

“We look now much more tuned than it maybe was in the past,” said Klopp.“We played a midfield who played a lot of times last season together, that was the reason for that performance. The three in midfield did an outstanding job.” By the time Liverpool got to Kiev in May they were running on empty as a thin squad ran out of gas, particularly when talisman Salah was forced off early by injury.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27
Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight

Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

Photos & Videos

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears
CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral