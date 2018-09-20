New National Gym advance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: New National Gymkhana Club defeated Al-Bilal Club by 5 wickets in a match of 4th Nazir Sr Memorial Cricket Tournament at the Township Ground.
Scores: Al-Bilal Club 121 (M Aamir 45, M Atif 18, Harish 2/31, M Iqbal 2/37, M Ali 2/39, Abubakar 2/40). New National Gymkhana 122 (Abubakar 35, M Shoaib 33, M Ali 24, Rao Khiam 3/36).
