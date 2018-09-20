Thu September 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan

Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan
Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Government of friends!

Government of friends!
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended
Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign
Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina

Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail
Reforms vs the image of reforms

Reforms vs the image of reforms

Sports

AFP
September 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Shin puts Suwon into Asian semis

SUWON, South Korea: Goalkeeper Shin Hwa-yong saved three penalties as Suwon Bluewings weathered Jeonbuk Motors’ sensational fightback and reached the AFC Champions League semi-finals in a heart-stopping shootout on Wednesday.

Shin took the quarter-final second leg into extra time at 3-3 on aggregate when he saved Adriano’s injury-time spot-kick, and he blocked two more in the shootout as Suwon edged a thrilling South Korean derby.

It was tough to swallow for Jeonbuk, who recovered from losing the first leg 3-0 by scoring three unanswered goals to come within a whisker of going through. Suwon will now play Japan’s Kashima Antlers in next month’s semi-finals as they go in search of their third Champions League crown, after winning two in a row in 2001 and 2002. At a wet Suwon World Cup Stadium, Jeonbuk dominated the early exchanges and it was no surprise when Adriano scored from close range on 11 minutes, from Dejan Damjanovic’s cross.

Jeonbuk’s Son Jun-ho went off after one of a series of two-footed challenges. A bad-tempered half ended in a melee as players and team staff remonstrated with Iranian referee Alireza Faghani.

Suwon were still 3-1 ahead on aggregate but six minutes after half-time, Choi Bo-kyung’s glancing header from a poorly defended corner made it all to play for at 3-2. Then, just five minutes after coming on, South Korea international Kim Shin-wook levelled the aggregate scores at 3-3 with a powerful header into the top corner on 71 minutes. Jeonbuk looked to have clinched a dramatic comeback when Jo Sung-jin dragged down Adriano in the box in injury time — but Shin palmed away the prolific Brazilian’s penalty to take it into extra time.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27
Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight

Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

Photos & Videos

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears
CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral