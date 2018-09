Ampadu signs Chelsea deal

LONDON: Wales international Ethan Ampadu has signed a new five-year contract with Chelsea, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday. Ampadu, who signed from Exeter in 2017 with the fee agreed by tribunal, has impressed since moving to Stamford Bridge. “I’m really proud and happy, I’m looking forward to the next five years,” said the 18-year-old, who can play in defence or midfield. Ampadu has made seven Chelsea appearances so far and could be involved in Thursday’s Europa League clash at PAOK in Greece.