Pak women team named for BD tour

LAHORE: The national women selection committee, headed by Jalaluddin, on Wednesday named a15-member squad of Pakistan women’s team for the tour to Bangladesh and home series against Australia.

Javeria Wadood has already been named captain of the team as Bismah Maroof is unavailable for the selection due to surgery, but may be included for the series against Australia subject to full recovery.

The women’s team will play 4 T20s and one ODI against Bangladesh women’s cricket team in Khulna, Bangladesh from October 1 to October 8, 2018. The women’s team will feature in 3 ODIs and 3 T20s against Australia’s women team from October 18 to October 29, in Malaysia.

The selected players are: Javeria Wadood (Captain), Bibi Nahida, Ayesha Zafar, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Sidra Amin, Omaima Sohail, Nida Rashid, Sidra Nawaz, Sana Mir, Nashra Sundhu, Anum Amin, Natalia Parvaiz, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Aiman AnwarReserves: Kainat Imtiaz, Iram Javed, Fareeha Mehmood, Ghulam Fatima, Saba Nazir.