Self-flying glider ‘learns’ to soar like a bird

PARIS: Scientists have created a self-flying glider that uses machine learning to navigate rising air currents, in an experiment that could help our understanding of how birds migrate. Soaring birds ride warm air passages known as thermals to fly and gain height without needing to flap their wings, although no one knows exactly how they do it. To gain insight into what cues birds instinctively use to catch an updraught, researchers from the University of California San Diego equipped a pilotless glider with an on-board computer allowing it to change direction on the basis of real-time measurements. To help navigate the ever-changing environment, they used machine learning — the glider, which has a wingspan of two metres (six feet), in effect teaches itself how to fly by evaluating each variation in air currents and receiving a reward for every “correct” decision that resulted in increased altitude.