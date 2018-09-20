Danske Bank boss quits over $234b money laundering scandal

COPENHAGEN: Danske Bank’s chief executive Thomas Borgen resigned on Wednesday after a investigation revealed payments totalling 200 billion euros ($234 billion) through its Estonian branch, many of which the bank said were suspicious. The Danish bank detailed compliance and control failings amid growing calls for a new European Union watchdog to crack down on financial crime after a series of money laundering scandals which have attracted the attention of US authorities. “Even though I was personally cleared from a legal point of view, I hold the ultimate responsibility. There is no doubt that we as an organization have failed in this situation and did not live up to expectations,” Borgen, who will stay on until a new CEO is appointed, told a press conference. Borgen, 54, was in charge of Danske Bank’s international operations, including Estonia, between 2009 and 2012.