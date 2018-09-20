Even moderate warming could melt Antarctic ice sheet: study

PARIS: Moderate global temperature rises of just two degrees Celsius could still be enough to melt parts of the largest ice sheet on Earth and raise sea levels by several metres, experts warned on Wednesday. As the pace of climate change rapidly outstrips mankind’s attempts to rein it in, scientists delved into the distant past of glaciers in eastern Antarctica to predict what lay in store as our planet continues to warm. Climate experts’ attention has up until now focused predominantly on ice sheets in the west of Antarctica, many of which sit below sea level and contribute to most of the continents’ current ice melt. But parts of the East Antarctic Ice Sheet — the world’s largest, containing roughly half of Earth’s freshwater — also sit below the ocean waterline, making it especially vulnerable to rising temperatures. A study published Wednesday by the journal Nature analysed layers of sediment from the ocean floor deposited the last time the Wilkes Subglacial Basin, due south of Australia, melted, around 125,000 years ago.