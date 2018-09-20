Vietnam jails two Vietnamese Americans for bid to overthrow state

HANOI: A Vietnamese court sentenced two Vietnamese-Americans to 14 years in prison on Wednesday for “attempting to overthrow the state”, a court official told Reuters. James Nguyen and Angel Phan were convicted, along with 10 accomplices who received shorter jail terms, after a two-day trial.

The defendants all faced the same charge. Phan and Nguyen were accused of running a network of underground operatives in Vietnam, some of whom were given titles in a shadow government such as “governor of Saigon”, or “commander of national defence guards,” the Ministry of Public Security´s official news website reported on Wednesday. The pair assigned “counter-revolutionary” missions to the group´s members in Vietnam, the report said, including a plan to broadcast anti-government propaganda from local radio stations, organise protests, and deface an image of former president Ho Chi Minh. “The remaining 10 defendants in the same trial received prison terms of between five and 11 years,” an official at the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Court told Reuters by phone.