Russia says Taliban ready to attend peace talks

Afghanistan’s deputy foreign minister will visit Moscow on Thursday to discuss the dates of a new round of Moscow peace talks on Afghanistan, Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday citing Afghanistan’s embassy. Russia earlier invited 12 countries and the Taliban to Moscow for talks on Sept. 4 but the conference was postponed following a request by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

Afghan Shi’ites brace for attacks ahead of Ashura celebration: Afghan police and volunteer groups of armed civilians tightened controls across the capital Kabul on Wednesday ahead of Ashura, the holiest day of the Shi’ite Muslim calendar, following a series of attacks on Shi’ite targets by Islamic State militants. Armed men stood at key points in areas like Dasht-e Barchi, a zone in western Kabul where many members of the mainly Shi’ite Hazara minority live and where some 20 people were killed in a suicide attack on a wrestling club two weeks ago. For Shi’ites, Ashura, on the 10th day of the month of Muharram, commemorates the martyrdom of Hussein, one of the grandsons of the Prophet Mohammad, and is marked by large public processions that have been targeted by attackers in the past. “If my life is needed, I will not hesitate for the safety of our people,” said Ghulam Yahya, a 22 year-old standing guard with an AK-47 automatic rifle. “This gun was provided by the government but there are many people who voluntarily came out with their private weapons even with hunting guns to assist our security forces to assure our people’s safety,” he said.