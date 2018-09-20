IIU, Indonesian varsity agree to increase cooperation

Islamabad : International Islamic University and Airlangga University of Indonesia on Tuesday agreed to work on exchange of delegations, bilateral cooperation in research and join projects for academic excellence.

A nine-member delegation from the Airlangga University visited the IIU and met Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, vice presidents, deans, DGs, heads of departments and faculty members.

The meeting also discussed semester exchange programs and a draft was signed by both universities for bilateral cooperation which will be sent to relevant government quarters for consent.

The delegation also had an information session with the academic staff and students of university for the degree and non-degree programs in the Airlangga University.