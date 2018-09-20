Transferred, posted

LAHORE: Punjab government on Wednesday issued notifications regarding transfer and posting of following officers.

According to the notifications, transferring Faisalabad District Monitoring Officer (DMO) Samina Saif Niazi and posting her as Assistant Commissioner (HR & Coord) and posting Abid Hussain (awaiting posting) as DMO Faisalabad, has been cancelled.

Muhammad Umar Tuyyab (awaiting posting) has been posted as Programme Director at Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme. Zahoor Hussain (awaiting posting) has been posted as Multan AC (HR & Coord), Tauqeer Ahmad (awaiting posting) as Section Officer (SO) Energy, Adnan Irshad Cheema (awaiting posting) as Gujranwala Collector Consolidation, Abbas Zulqarnain (awaiting posting) as Sahiwal General Assistant Revenue, Munawar Hussain Goraya (awaiting posting) as SO Industries, Commerce & Investment and Zafar Ali Malik as Lodhran General Assistant Revenue.

Meanwhile, services of Muhammad Imran Jafir (awaiting posting) and Arshad Bhatti (awaiting posting) have been placed at the disposal of Rahim Yar Khan DMO and DG Punjab Food Authority respectively.

After return from leave on September 29, Muhammad Anwar would be posted as SO Social Welfare. Interestingly a day before retirement from government service, Tariq Shahzad was promoted to BS-19.