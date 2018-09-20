Man held at airport; drugs seized

Print Story
LAHORE: Airports Security Force officials arrested a man at Allama Iqbal International Airport on Wednesday and recovered 575 gram charas from his possession. The arrested man was identified as Irfan hailed from Sargodha. The accused intended to fly abroad by a private airline.
