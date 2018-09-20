Minister expresses dissatisfaction over slow uplift

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal Wednesday reviewed the development schemes of the industrial sector for the annual development programme and expressed dissatisfaction over the slow implementation of some schemes.

Chairing a meeting of the ADP, he said that the benefits of investment in development scheme should be reached to the masses at every cost. Such schemes should be brought which help to increase exports as enhancing exports is the need of the hour and inevitable for strengthening national economy.

He said that resources are trust of the people and every penny should be spent on the welfare of masses honestly. He said that poverty and unemployment can be reduced by promoting industry. Such schemes are brought which create employment opportunities.

He said that economic situation of the country deteriorated due to wrong priorities of the former government and now we have to improve the economic situation by working with dedication and hard work.

He said that effective steps should be taken for the promotion of industrial trade and business activities in the province. This is an era of technology and the problems can be solved through technology.

Information technology should be used for enhancing capability of the institutions of industrial sectors. Secretary Industries and officers of the department attended the meeting and briefed about the ongoing and proposed schemes.