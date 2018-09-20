Suspended

Punjab Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas has taken notice of corporal punishment to a class three student, Siemen, of Govt Boys High School 148/9L Sahiwal and ordered suspension of teacher Abdul Hanan responsible for the act. He ordered departmental action against him under PEEDA Act. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the minister said corporal punishment is strictly prohibited in schools in Punjab province and added teachers would be sensitised about it in their departmental training.