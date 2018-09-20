Tazia, Alam processions of Hazrat Abbas (RA) taken out

LAHORE: The mourning activities of Ashura-e-Muharram reached close to the peak on Wednesday, 8th Muharram, as a number of Tazia and Alam processions of Hazrat Abbas (RA) were taken out in various parts of the city under strict security measures.

Besides, a number of Majalis were also held in the city Imambargahs where Zakereen retold the Karbala incident with particular emphasis on the martyrdom of the companions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the philosophy of Azadari.

A large number of chest-beating and Noha-reciting mourners participated in the processions held to commemorate the sacrifice of Hazrat Abbas (RA), the stepbrother of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), who laid down his life after waging valiant war against the enemies.

The processions passed through their routes and ended peacefully in the evening. The main procession was taken out from Pando Street, Islampura, in the morning and marched through its route and culminated at its starting point.

Two processions were taken out from Urdu Bazaar and Abbot Road.The eighth of Muharram is also associated with Hazrat Ali Akbar (RA), the elder son of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), who stood by his father’s commitment and also marshaled the Karbala martyrs as assistant of his father. Hazrat Ali Akbar also used to call Azan and he was called the Moazan of Caravan-e-Karbala. His Azan-e-Fajar on the day of Ashura holds vivid memories of the battlefield.

The authorities made tough security measures for the security of the processions as thousands of police personnel belonging to different branches of law enforcing agencies were deployed to monitor them and maintain the security.Tougher security measures are being considered for the next two days.

The routes of processions were closed for the entry of passersby, while policemen were deployed along the routes and also at the rooftops of the buildings along them. The residents of the buildings alongside were barred from opening their windows and coming to the roofs but women and children were allowed to watch the procession through their windows.

All routes were scanned and checked by squads before the arrival of the processions. The entry and exits of the routes were sealed by barricades and police personnel were deployed on top of the buildings along the routes of the processions.

The district government has also set up a main control room in DC office with hundreds of CCTV cameras monitoring the situation round the clock.Major processions included the Zuljanah and Taboot from inside Bhaati Gate which, after following its designated routes, ended at Chatterji Road at night. Zuljanah processions from Lytton Road while Taboot processions from Said Mitha Bazaar were taken out at night which ended at inside Bhaati Gate early in the morning on Thursday. Zuljanah processions were also taken out in other parts of the city, including Model Town, Krishan Nagar, Imamia Colony, Jaafaria Colony and Mughalpura.

Thousands of faithful mourned, beated their chests and flagellated themselves at different points of the procession route and the Nohakhwans recited the events of the Ashura.The Matam (chest-beating) intensified as Zakereen in their Majalis elaborated the torments on the family of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and their companions who were barred from taking water from the Euphrates River by the government forces from the seventh of Muharram.

On Thursday (today), 9th Muharram, the mourning activities will reach their peak with the bringing out of the central Zuljinnah procession from Nisar Haveli inside Mochi gate at night.The central Zuljinnah will march through its traditional route and culminate on Sunday (tomorrow) at Karbala Gamay Shah after several other Zuljinnah processions will join it along the route.