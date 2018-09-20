Pillion riding banned for 9th, 10th Muharram

LAHORE: Chief Traffic Officer claimed to have made foolproof traffic arrangements to facilitate the citizens on 9th and 10th of Muharram.

According to him, six DSPs, 80 inspectors, 121 patrolling officers, 1,354 wardens, office staff and lady wardens will perform duty on the occasion under the command of divisional SPs.

A ban will be imposed on pillion riding during the two aforementioned days, he said. Action will be taken against vehicles with black tinted glasses, blue light, fake green number plates and vehicles with no registration numbers. Wardens working in city traffic office will be deployed at the route of the main procession. A control room will also be established to help the citizens and regulate the traffic. The CTO directed the force to keep vigil on suspects and abandoned and suspected vehicles.

As per traffic plan, all kinds of traffic will enter the Lahore City via Shahdara and will move towards Railway Station via Azadi Flyover. Traffic coming from Multan Road Chauburji will proceed towards Bund Road via Commissioner Office, Court Street and Outfall Road. Heavy traffic coming from Kasur will proceed towards Bund Road via Chauburji, Morr Samanabad and Gulshan Ravi. Traffic will not be permitted to proceed towards Chowk Kutchery via Bund Road, Chowk Suggian. All kinds of traffic coming from inside Circular Road will pass through Mori Gate, Urdu Bazaar, Chowk Timber, Law College, Kutchery Road and Neela Gumbad. Traffic will not be permitted to proceed towards Urdu Bazaar via Law College.

Meanwhile, Punjab IG Muhammad Tahir said police officials and officers would remain on high alert to ensure peaceful environment throughout the province on Ashura in order to prevent any untoward activity by extremists and terrorists.

He ordered strict screening and checking of the routes of central processions on 9th and 10th Muharram and that would be done through bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs of special branch while arrangements would be made for the parking of bikes and cars at minimum 100-feet away from mosques and Imambargahs after being checked by active officials.

He said to utilise all the available resources for the provision of Muharram security and to ensure punctuality of all the processions and Majalis and ordered to expedite search, sweep, combing and intelligence based operations in the vicinity of processions, Majalis and Imambargahs of the sensitive districts. He also asked to ensure the strict implementation of loudspeaker act, and ban on graffiti, and firing. He expressed these views while talking to media persons after observing the security measures taken for Muharram in Faisalabad and Sargodha region.

During his visit to Faisalabad and Sargodha, the IG chaired high level meeting in RPO offices. The meeting was attended by RPO Faisalabad Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, RPO Sargodha Sultan Ahmad Ch, CPO Faisalabad Ishfaq Ahmad Khan, DPO Jhang Shakir Hassan Dawar, DPO Chiniot Ibadat Nisar, DPO Toba Tek Singh Zulfiqar Ahmad, DPO Sargodha Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan, DPO Mianwali Syed Karar Hussain, DPO Kushab Hasnain Haider and DPO Bhakkar Khurram Shakoor was also present.

On this occasion, RPO Faisalabad and RPO Sargodha briefed the IG about the security plan of Muharram upon which IG directed them to ensure 4-layer security, according to the defined SOPs, for the sensitive processions and Majalis. He said plainclothes commandos should be deployed for security of Majalis and processions and he deploying snipers on rooftops of the buildings on the routes of sensitive processions and Majalis. He emphasised that no mourner should be allowed to enter Majalis and processions without getting checked through metal detectors and walk through gates. He said strict action would be taken against those who show any negligence towards their duty. He said that it is the prime responsibility of police to ensure peaceful environment and provision of safety and security to the lives and properties of people and he was of the belief that police officers and officials will perform this duty with great honesty and rigor. He said a crackdown would be launched after Ashura for the elimination of anti-social and terrorist elements. The IG ordered winding up serious cases that are under-investigation and ordered arrest of most wanted criminals.