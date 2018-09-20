Right of the soil

Pakistan has often been a begrudging host to its large refugee population. Of the estimated 2.5 million Bengalis and 1.5 million Afghans that live in the country, most are either stateless or unable to return home because of danger to their lives. Even though they have been living here for decades in most cases – and partly became refugees because of the role Pakistan played in the wars in Afghanistan and what was then East Pakistan – they have been forced to reside in the shadows. Refugees have been demonised as criminals and terrorists and have been unfairly scapegoated for Pakistan’s drugs and gun problems. It is in this context that one should see Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement this past Sunday regarding providing citizenship to all Afghan and Bengali refugees who were born in the country. While this would not cover most of the refugees, who fled war and economic hardship in their home countries, if acted on it does at least give citizenship to their children who have only known Pakistan as their home. They would finally be able to be part of mainstream society and do all the things we take for granted, from getting jobs and opening bank accounts to being eligible for state benefits.

As is already becoming typical of the new government, however, the Sunday announcement was with a deflating walk-back of sorts. While stressing that he still personally supports the initiative, the prime minister has now clarified that he was only looking to start a debate. The fact is that any attempt to regularise the status of refugees will draw strong political resistance, particularly from political parties in Sindh and Balochistan which fear their vote bank will be diluted. The PTI will also have to come to an internal agreement on the policy and do the necessary legwork.

The Pakistani Citizenship Act 1951, while making Pakistan the only country in Asia to be a jus-soli country that confers citizenship on all born on its soil has usually been interpreted to mean only those who are not the offspring of aliens. The law needs to be amended to make it clear that citizenship rights are for everyone who is born in Pakistan. The law also only permits Pakistanis to hold dual nationality in 18 countries, with Afghanistan and Bangladesh not among them. That too should be changed to recognise ground realities. The government should also work to change a culture of outright hostility to refugee and undocumented populations. Many children of Afghan refugees who were born here speak of the rejection they face when trying to obtain citizenship documents. We have not done right by the refugee population, from blaming Afghan refugees whenever there is a spike in militant activity, to the brutal crackdown on Bengalis living in Karachi in 1995. This is an opportunity for us to make amends and treat refugees as the citizens they truly are.