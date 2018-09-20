IHC verdict

The long and winding road that is the Sharif family’s legal woes took another twist on Wednesday as a bench of the Islamabad High Court suspended the jail sentences of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Mohammad Safdar. This is a rare victory for the Sharifs and led to their immediate release from Adiala Jail as the IHC decides on their appeal in the Avenfield case. There is still a long way to go since the IHC still has to rule on the anti-corruption court’s verdict in the case and either the Sharifs or the National Accountability Bureau could then appeal to the Supreme Court. NAB has also said that it will appeal the suspension of the prison sentences. Still, the proceedings in the Islamabad High Court show that many of the reservations that legal observers and experts had aired after the announcement of the original NAB court verdict may have had merit. During the IHC proceedings, NAB prosecutors were questioned over their inability to prove that Nawaz Sharif was the true owner of the London flats or that Maryam Nawaz was part of a fraudulent attempt to cover-up the ownership of the flats. The money trail established by NAB was also questioned. Many legal analysts had originally also criticised NAB’s reliance on the presumption of guilt when it is usual for defendants to be given the benefit of the doubt. That the IHC has echoed some of these criticisms may be seen as a sign of hope by the Sharifs.

Politically speaking, though, much of the damage has already been done. Nawaz Sharif’s conviction and incarceration decisively turned the tide against the PML-N in July’s general elections. But it seems from the jubilation by the party’s leaders and supporters that the party’s political fortunes may be far from spent. It also seems that they have taken the IHC verdict as a vindication. However, one would urge a sense of caution; there is still some time before the case is finally settled. Nawaz and Maryam’s determination to face the music no matter what surprised many of their detractors, and some have argued that this may just have helped the party retain much of its support base. As of now, the febrile political atmosphere in the country before the elections has somewhat dissipated, and the final call of justice will be awaited in this case. We must hope it is one that does not leave deep questions in the minds of the people, and demonstrates Pakistan as a country capable of delivering true justice that is unimpeachable and not mired in controversy.