Thu September 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan

Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan
Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Government of friends!

Government of friends!
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended
Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign
Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina

Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail
Reforms vs the image of reforms

Reforms vs the image of reforms

Editorial

September 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

IHC verdict

The long and winding road that is the Sharif family’s legal woes took another twist on Wednesday as a bench of the Islamabad High Court suspended the jail sentences of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Mohammad Safdar. This is a rare victory for the Sharifs and led to their immediate release from Adiala Jail as the IHC decides on their appeal in the Avenfield case. There is still a long way to go since the IHC still has to rule on the anti-corruption court’s verdict in the case and either the Sharifs or the National Accountability Bureau could then appeal to the Supreme Court. NAB has also said that it will appeal the suspension of the prison sentences. Still, the proceedings in the Islamabad High Court show that many of the reservations that legal observers and experts had aired after the announcement of the original NAB court verdict may have had merit. During the IHC proceedings, NAB prosecutors were questioned over their inability to prove that Nawaz Sharif was the true owner of the London flats or that Maryam Nawaz was part of a fraudulent attempt to cover-up the ownership of the flats. The money trail established by NAB was also questioned. Many legal analysts had originally also criticised NAB’s reliance on the presumption of guilt when it is usual for defendants to be given the benefit of the doubt. That the IHC has echoed some of these criticisms may be seen as a sign of hope by the Sharifs.

Politically speaking, though, much of the damage has already been done. Nawaz Sharif’s conviction and incarceration decisively turned the tide against the PML-N in July’s general elections. But it seems from the jubilation by the party’s leaders and supporters that the party’s political fortunes may be far from spent. It also seems that they have taken the IHC verdict as a vindication. However, one would urge a sense of caution; there is still some time before the case is finally settled. Nawaz and Maryam’s determination to face the music no matter what surprised many of their detractors, and some have argued that this may just have helped the party retain much of its support base. As of now, the febrile political atmosphere in the country before the elections has somewhat dissipated, and the final call of justice will be awaited in this case. We must hope it is one that does not leave deep questions in the minds of the people, and demonstrates Pakistan as a country capable of delivering true justice that is unimpeachable and not mired in controversy.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27
Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight

Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

Photos & Videos

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears
CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral