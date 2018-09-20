Thu September 20, 2018
September 20, 2018

Citizenship

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s suggestion to grant citizenship to Afghan and Bengali refugees born and raised in Pakistan is a step in the right direction. If executed in its truest essence, the decision is expected to bring over 1.5 million disenfranchised people into the fold of inclusion. It will not only empower a significant portion of the population living off the mainstream, but will also set a precedent for fostering further inclusivity in the country.

However, the announcement has created a sense of deprivation and resentment across Gilgit-Baltistan – a region that has languished at the periphery of the country’s mainstream socio–political system for seven decades, awaiting constitutional rights. Despite the unconditional requests for annexation, the region has been left to exist in a limbo by the successive governments. The cosmetic governance models and packages introduced by successive governments have failed entirely in allaying the woes of the locals who perhaps remain the only disenfranchised people in the 21st century. Now that things are changing in ‘Naya Pakistan’ and peripheral voices are being heard, the people of GB can’t help but ask if it’s their time or are they fated with another few decades of identity crisis and disenfranchisement.

Sher Zaman Khan

Ghizer

