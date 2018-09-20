Quality food

There are a large number of vendors and kiosk owners that sell food items. However, it is important that the relevant authorities ensure that stall owners prepare their food in hygienic conditions.

There should also be proper rules and regulations for shopkeepers to prevent them from selling substandard food items that are harmful for health. If anyone is found guilty of selling low quality food items, the authorities should impose a heavy financial penalty on the owner.

Malik Hasnain Akhtar

Gujar Khan