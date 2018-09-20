Thu September 20, 2018
September 20, 2018

Non-filers and the mini-budget

The PTI-led government has done a commendable job by allowing non-filers to buy property. This will help flourish real-estate business and result in increased revenue. The ban that was imposed by the previous government also discouraged non-filer expats from buying property.

Overseas Pakistanis generally invest in residential and commercial plots. If taxes are reduced or if non-filers are allowed to buy property, overseas Pakistanis will be encouraged to send more foreign exchange to buy plots. The authorities concerned, however, can fix a specific amount of tax on the purchase of property. This will encourage investment in the property sector, resulting in more revenue for the government.

M Akram Niazi

Rawalpindi

*****

The mini-budget has actually cast a shadow over the hopes we had for Naya Pakistan. The newly elected government has failed to include new taxpayers in the tax net. It has only tightened the noose around old taxpayers. The issue of giving facilities to non-filers is another surprise. The ban on the purchase of vehicles and property by non-filers must continue.

The government must give facilities to filers. Taxpayers, for example, must be facilitated by, say, enjoying exemption from paying toll tax at toll plazas. These are symbolic measures only, but they will encourage taxpayers to pay taxes regularly. This will also allow non-filers to file their tax returns in a timely manner.

Irfan U Khattak

Abbottabad

