Thu September 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan

Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan
Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Government of friends!

Government of friends!
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended
Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign
Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina

Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail
Reforms vs the image of reforms

Reforms vs the image of reforms

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

So near, yet so far for Rath and Co

DUBAI: When minnows Hong Kong qualified for the Asia Cup many feared they would prove to be mere pushovers in the six-nation contest.

But on Tuesday night here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, they gave mighty India a huge scare before going down fighting.For three hours, it seemed that what many thought impossible was about to happen.

Chasing India’s 285, Hong Kong were at one stage placed at 174 without losing a single wicket. Openers Nizakat Khan and Anshuman Rath, Hong Kong’s young captain, had defied the Indian attack and had brought their inexperienced side on the verge of what could have been one of international cricket’s biggest upsets.

But in the end Hong Kong’s inexperience and their middle-order’s inability to withstand pressure was enough to provide India with the breakthroughs they needed.

“When [we] restricted India to 285, we knew, it was a good batting deck. They have the bowlers, but we knew 280-odd was just above par,” Rath said. “We had the batting firepower, had nothing to lose so I said ‘it’s game on here’.”But the batsmen were starting to cramp, and spinners failed to exerted the kind of control MS Dhoni expected of them earlier in the innings.

“I mean when me and Kat (Nizakat) were out there, I could tell the Indian players were getting a little anxious,” Rath said. “Shikhar walked past Dhoni and said ‘280 may not be enough here. We should have scored 350.’ They’re heroes, aren’t they? The respect we’ve earned is commendable, and we’re just really happy. It’s a bittersweet feeling, we should’ve finished that game.

“It was a confidence thing, you look at the way we batted against Pakistan and we were timid, a bit rigid, sort of ‘oh my god, we’re playing Pakistan.’ Here after our bowling performance, restricting India to 280 when they should’ve got 330-340 gave us a confidence boost. We said if we give it a good crack, we could chase it, but we narrowly missed out.”

Earlier, India were lifted to 285-7 by a punishing 127 by Dhawan — his 14th ODI hundred — and an attractive 60 by the recalled Ambati Rayudu at Dubai Stadium.The Group A match was expected to be a one-sided affair, but Nizakat Khan scored a brilliant 115-ball 92 with 12 fours and a six, with skipper Anshuman Rath adding 73 to make India sweat for victory.

But both fell in successive overs to give India a sigh of relief ahead of their high-profile match against Pakistan on Wednesday, also in Dubai.Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (3-46) and debutant paceman Khalil Ahmed (3-48) were the pick of Indian bowlers.

It could have been the second upset in successive days after five-time champions Sri Lanka were sent packing out of the tournament by Afghanistan with a 91-run win in Abu Dhabi.Bangladesh and Afghanistan have qualified for the Super Four stage from Group B, while Pakistan and India joined them from Group A.The top two teams from the Super Four will play the September 28 final in Dubai. —with inputs from agencies

Hong Kong won toss

India

*R Sharma c Nizakat b Ehsan 23

S Dhawan c Afzal b Shah 127

A Rayudu c McKechnie b Nawaz 60

K Karthik c Hayat b Shah 33

†MS Dhoni c McKechnie b Ehsan 0

K Jadhav not out 28

B Kumar c Rath b Shah 9

S Thakur c Carter b Aizaz 0

K Yadav not out 0

Extras (lb2, nb1, w2) 5

Total (7 wickets, 50 overs) 285

Did not bat: Khalil Ahmed, Y Chahal

Fall: 1-45, 2-161, 3-240, 4-242, 5-248, 6-277, 7-282

Bowling: Afzal 4-0-34-0, Nawaz 8-0-50-1, Aizaz 8-0-41-1, Ehsan 10-0-65-2, Nadeem 10-0-39-0, Nizakat 1-0-15-0, Shah 9-0-39-3

Hong Kong

Nizakat Khan lbw b Khalil 92

*A Rath c R Sharma b Yadav 73

Babar Hayat c Dhoni b Chahal 18

C Carter c Dhoni b Khalil 3

K Shah c Dhawan b Chahal 17

Ehsan Khan c and b Khalil 22

Aizaz Khan lbw b Chahal 0

†S McKechnie st Dhoni b Yadav 7

Tanvir Afzal not out 12

Ehsan Nawaz not out 2

Extras (lb4, nb3, w6) 13

Total (8 wickets, 50 overs) 259

Did not bat: Nadeem Ahmed

Fall: 1-174, 2-175, 3-191, 4-199, 5-227, 6-227, 7-240, 8-256

Bowling: Kumar 9-0-50-0, Khalil 10-0-48-3, Thakur 4-0-41-0, Chahal 10-0-46-3, Yadav 10-2-42-2, Jadhav 7-0-28-0

Result: India won by 26 runs

Man of the Match: Shikhar Dhawan (India)

Umpires: Rod Tucker (Australia) and Anisur Rahman (Bangladesh). TV umpire: Shaun George (South Africa). Match referee: Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27
Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight

Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

Photos & Videos

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears
CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral