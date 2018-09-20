So near, yet so far for Rath and Co

DUBAI: When minnows Hong Kong qualified for the Asia Cup many feared they would prove to be mere pushovers in the six-nation contest.

But on Tuesday night here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, they gave mighty India a huge scare before going down fighting.For three hours, it seemed that what many thought impossible was about to happen.

Chasing India’s 285, Hong Kong were at one stage placed at 174 without losing a single wicket. Openers Nizakat Khan and Anshuman Rath, Hong Kong’s young captain, had defied the Indian attack and had brought their inexperienced side on the verge of what could have been one of international cricket’s biggest upsets.

But in the end Hong Kong’s inexperience and their middle-order’s inability to withstand pressure was enough to provide India with the breakthroughs they needed.

“When [we] restricted India to 285, we knew, it was a good batting deck. They have the bowlers, but we knew 280-odd was just above par,” Rath said. “We had the batting firepower, had nothing to lose so I said ‘it’s game on here’.”But the batsmen were starting to cramp, and spinners failed to exerted the kind of control MS Dhoni expected of them earlier in the innings.

“I mean when me and Kat (Nizakat) were out there, I could tell the Indian players were getting a little anxious,” Rath said. “Shikhar walked past Dhoni and said ‘280 may not be enough here. We should have scored 350.’ They’re heroes, aren’t they? The respect we’ve earned is commendable, and we’re just really happy. It’s a bittersweet feeling, we should’ve finished that game.

“It was a confidence thing, you look at the way we batted against Pakistan and we were timid, a bit rigid, sort of ‘oh my god, we’re playing Pakistan.’ Here after our bowling performance, restricting India to 280 when they should’ve got 330-340 gave us a confidence boost. We said if we give it a good crack, we could chase it, but we narrowly missed out.”

Earlier, India were lifted to 285-7 by a punishing 127 by Dhawan — his 14th ODI hundred — and an attractive 60 by the recalled Ambati Rayudu at Dubai Stadium.The Group A match was expected to be a one-sided affair, but Nizakat Khan scored a brilliant 115-ball 92 with 12 fours and a six, with skipper Anshuman Rath adding 73 to make India sweat for victory.

But both fell in successive overs to give India a sigh of relief ahead of their high-profile match against Pakistan on Wednesday, also in Dubai.Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (3-46) and debutant paceman Khalil Ahmed (3-48) were the pick of Indian bowlers.

It could have been the second upset in successive days after five-time champions Sri Lanka were sent packing out of the tournament by Afghanistan with a 91-run win in Abu Dhabi.Bangladesh and Afghanistan have qualified for the Super Four stage from Group B, while Pakistan and India joined them from Group A.The top two teams from the Super Four will play the September 28 final in Dubai. —with inputs from agencies

Hong Kong won toss

India

*R Sharma c Nizakat b Ehsan 23

S Dhawan c Afzal b Shah 127

A Rayudu c McKechnie b Nawaz 60

K Karthik c Hayat b Shah 33

†MS Dhoni c McKechnie b Ehsan 0

K Jadhav not out 28

B Kumar c Rath b Shah 9

S Thakur c Carter b Aizaz 0

K Yadav not out 0

Extras (lb2, nb1, w2) 5

Total (7 wickets, 50 overs) 285

Did not bat: Khalil Ahmed, Y Chahal

Fall: 1-45, 2-161, 3-240, 4-242, 5-248, 6-277, 7-282

Bowling: Afzal 4-0-34-0, Nawaz 8-0-50-1, Aizaz 8-0-41-1, Ehsan 10-0-65-2, Nadeem 10-0-39-0, Nizakat 1-0-15-0, Shah 9-0-39-3

Hong Kong

Nizakat Khan lbw b Khalil 92

*A Rath c R Sharma b Yadav 73

Babar Hayat c Dhoni b Chahal 18

C Carter c Dhoni b Khalil 3

K Shah c Dhawan b Chahal 17

Ehsan Khan c and b Khalil 22

Aizaz Khan lbw b Chahal 0

†S McKechnie st Dhoni b Yadav 7

Tanvir Afzal not out 12

Ehsan Nawaz not out 2

Extras (lb4, nb3, w6) 13

Total (8 wickets, 50 overs) 259

Did not bat: Nadeem Ahmed

Fall: 1-174, 2-175, 3-191, 4-199, 5-227, 6-227, 7-240, 8-256

Bowling: Kumar 9-0-50-0, Khalil 10-0-48-3, Thakur 4-0-41-0, Chahal 10-0-46-3, Yadav 10-2-42-2, Jadhav 7-0-28-0

Result: India won by 26 runs

Man of the Match: Shikhar Dhawan (India)

Umpires: Rod Tucker (Australia) and Anisur Rahman (Bangladesh). TV umpire: Shaun George (South Africa). Match referee: Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe)