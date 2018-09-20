Thu September 20, 2018
Sports

AFP
September 20, 2018

Durham fall for their two record lowest scores in one day

LONDON: Durham were bowled out for their two lowest scores in first-class cricket on Wednesday as they collapsed to a humiliating defeat against Leicestershire.

Pakistan seamer Mohammad Abbas ran riot at the County Ground, taking five for 43 in Durham’s first-innings total of 61 and five for 29 in their second-innings tally of 66.It took only two sessions for Durham to collapse twice as they lasted just 52.3 overs throughout the two innings of the County Championship Second Division clash.

Their previous record low score was 67, made against Middlesex at Lord’s in 1996.Durham’s first innings saw Abbas quickly into his work, dismissing Cameron Steel lbw with his fourth delivery.Gareth Harte edged a bouncing delivery to second slip, and Graham Clark also went leg before to a ball that came back.The procession continued in the second innings, Abbas seaming the ball back into the right-handers and clattering the stumps time and again.

