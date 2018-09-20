Javeria to lead Pak women in Bismah’s absence

LAHORE: All-rounder Javeria Khan will lead Pakistan during their tour of Bangladesh as well as the home series against Australia in the absence of regular captain Bismah Maroof, who is recovering after undergoing surgery for sinus problems.

The 30-year-old Javeria has played 88 One-day Internationals (ODIs) and 72 T20I matches for Pakistan women’s cricket team.Pakistan will be in Bangladesh in the first week of October, where they play the home side in four T20Is and one ODI from October 1 to 8.

The team will then go to Malaysia for their home series against Australia, where they will play three ODIs and three T20Is from October 18 to 29.Pakistan have named the same squad for both tours as well as for both formats, and much of it is unchanged from the one that took on Sri Lanka in June.

Umaima Sohail, the 21-year-old all-rounder could be in line to make her international debut, while Sidra Nawaz retains wicket-keeping duties.Squad: Javeria Khan (capt), Nahida Khan, Ayesha Zafar, Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Umaima Sohail, Nida Rashid, Sana Mir, Sidra Nawaz (wkt), Nashra Sandhu, Anum Amin, Natalia Pervaiz, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Aiman Anwar.