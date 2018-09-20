We need more exposure, says HK captain

DUBAI: Hong Kong fell agonisingly short of producing a miracle but their captain Anshuman Rath was a happy man even though his team was knocked out of the Asia Cup on Tuesday night.

Rath put on a record 174-run opening partnership – the team’s highest-ever in ODIs — with Nizakat Khan to bring Hong Kong within striking distance of upsetting India and qualifying for the next stage of the six-nation regional extravaganza.But inexperience and a lack of big-game temperament meant that Hong Kong stumbled and finally lost the match by 26 runs while chasing India’s 285.

“I think today was bittersweet,” he said. “We proved to the world what we can do, but in saying that, we had India by the horns and should have really finished it off. If we’re being hard on ourselves, which we should be, we should have finished that game off.”

Rath hoped that Hong Kong and other Associate teams would get more chances to play at the top level.“I think it’s more exposure to high level cricket,” he said, when asked about what they needed. “You look at Afghanistan as a prime example. Back from 2011-2015, they were performing like us, upsetting the odd teams but going through a string of performances where they were getting bowled out for 140-150 on good decks, just like we did against Pakistan.

“But with the right backing, they started getting better and better, they started training a lot harder, became fully contracted with professionalism coming. Now they’re pretty much about to top group B. That’s something that lacks in Associates - the exposure to high level of cricket and today we proved we’re capable of it, and a lot of teams are. Look at Scotland at the World Cup qualifiers, they narrowly missed out. We just need that recognition.”

As things stand, Hong Kong’s ODI status will be taken away from them immediately, leaving their future in limbo. The ICC is set to meet in Madrid next month to decide the way forward for Associates, but there’s nothing pencilled in for the immediate future. This leaves a huge void for players to fill. It’s this uncertainty Rath hoped would end sooner than later.

“Of course, we don’t know what the ICC have planned for us. Hopefully this performance helps,” he said. “The next three-four years will be quiet for us, going into a rebuilding phase, but hopefully the ICC recognise that Associate cricket has got a lot better and we proved that today.” —with inputs from agencies