Pakistan crumble as Dubai clash ends in damp squib

DUBAI: In the lead up to Asia Cup’s big match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Pakistan were touted as favourites to conquer their old rivals India.

But things happened differently on Wednesday.It were the Indians, who hammered Pakistan by eight wickets, winning the game with 21 overs to spare.It seemed that Pakistan either took the tag a bit too seriously or opted to save their best for more important matches facing them at the business end of the Asia Cup.

In either case, they turned out to be an utter disappointment.In what was the last Pool A game, the Pakistanis fell way short of producing the sort of performance that made them the ICC Champions Trophy winners with a 180-run demolition of India at The Oval last year. That result was one of the chief reasons why experts like Sunil Gavaskar were singing Pakistan’s praises at the start of this six-nation contest.

But a very different Pakistan side took the field in sweltering Dubai heat Wednesday afternoon. After opting to bat first, the Pakistanis stumbled at the start of their innings as openers Fakhar Zaman – the hero of Pakistan’s Champions Trophy triumph – and Imam-ul-Haq fell cheaply to medium pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. An 82-run stand for the third wicket between Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik did raise Pakistan’s hopes but was unable to help them provide with a respectable total.

Rash shot-making and a tentative approach compounded Pakistan’s problems as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were finally bowled out for just 162 in 43.1 overs.As if the batting fiasco wasn’t enough, Pakistan’s otherwise potent bowling attack looked toothless at the start of the Indian innings as openers Rohit Sharma (52 from 39 balls) and Shikhar Dhawan (46 from 54 balls) all but ended Pakistan’s hopes of a comeback with a fluent stand of 86 from 79 balls.

The way Sharma and Dhawan handled the Pakistani bowlers should be a matter of concern for the team’s think-tank ahead of the more important Super-4 clash against the Indians at the same venue on Sunday.

Pace spearhead Mohammad Amir was unable to end his wicket drought while Hasan Ali, one of the chief wicket-takers in ODIs, was dealt with little respect by the Indian top-order. Faheem Ashraf and Usman Shinwari were also unable to impress much as India cruised towards the victory target. The only Pakistani bowler who did appear threatening was Shadab Khan. The young spinner scalped Sharma off his first delivery and could have created more trouble for the Indians but had to unfortunately leave the field after seemingly injuring his back. He could just bowled nine deliveries.

Sarfraz Ahmed, the Pakistan captain, looked clueless. He persisted with part-timer Fakhar Zaman at a time when his team had just managed to get rid of the opening pair. That was a time when Pakistan should have applied more pressure but Sarfraz opted to do the opposite.

Ambati Rayudu (31) and Dinesh Karthik then guided India past the finish line without much fuss.Earlier, Kedar Jadhav and Kumar took three wickets apiece as Pakistan crumbled to 162 all out.Kumar took 3 for 15 while off-spinner Jadhav finished with 3 for 23 as Pakistan, who won the toss and batted, collapsed from 85 for 2 to be bowled out in 43.1 overs.

Kumar ran through the top order by dismissing openers Imam (two) and Fakhar (0) inside five overs before Babar (47) and Malik (43) rebuilt the innings during their 82-run stand for the third wicket.

But after Azam was dismissed in the 22nd over, bowled by left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav, Pakistan lost their last seven wickets for 77 runs.Azam hit six boundaries in his 62-ball knock while Malik, dropped on 26 by MS Dhoni off Hardik Pandya, cracked one six and one four in a vigilant innings lasting 67 deliveries.

Bowling his fifth over, Pandya fell in his follow through and was stretchered off with a lower back injury, the extent of which was assessed by the India team’s medical staff.Both teams have already qualified for the Super Four stage of the tournament from Group A while Bangladesh and Afghanistan will advance from Group B.The top two teams from the Super Four round-robin will contest the final in Dubai on September 28. —with inputs from agencies

Pakistan won toss

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq c Dhoni b Kumar 2

Fakhar Zaman c Chahal b Kumar 0

Babar Azam b Yadav 47

Shoaib Malik run out 43

*†Sarfraz Ahmed c sub (Pandey) b Jadhav 6

Asif Ali c Dhoni b Jadhav 9

Shadab Khan st Dhoni b Jadhav 8

Faheem Ashraf c Dhawan b Bumrah 21

Mohammad Amir not out 18

Hasan Ali c Karthik b Kumar 1

Usman Shinwari b Bumrah 0

Extras (lb6, nb1) 7

Total (all out; 43.1 overs) 162

Fall: 1-2, 2-3, 3-85, 4-96, 5-100, 6-110, 7-121, 8-158, 9-160

Bowling: Kumar 7-1-15-3, Bumrah 7.1-2-23-2, Pandya 4.5-0-24-0, Chahal 7-0-34-0, Yadav 8-0-37-1, Rayudu 0.1-0-0-0, Jadhav 9-1-23-3

India

*R Sharma b Shadab 52

S Dhawan c Babar b Faheem 46

A Rayudu not out 31

D Karthik not out 31

Extras (nb2, w2) 4

Total (2 wickets; 29 overs) 164

Did not bat: K Jadhav, †MS Dhoni, H Pandya, K Yadav, Y Chahal, B Kumar, J Bumrah

Fall: 1-86, 2-104

Bowling: Amir 6-1-23-0, Usman 4-0-27-0, Hasan 4-0-33-0, Faheem 5-0-31-1, Shadab 1.3-0-6-1, Fakhar 6.3-0-25-0, Malik 2-0-19-0

Result: India won by 8 wickets

Man of the Match: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India)

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (South Africa) and Ruchira Palliyaguruge (Sri Lanka).

TV umpire: Gregory Brathwaite (West Indies). Match referee: David Boon (Australia)