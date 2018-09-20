America, North Korea make ‘tremendous progress:’ Trump

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said US relations with North Korea are making "tremendous progress" from the days before his presidency when the two countries appeared close to "going to war."

Trump said a recent letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un confirmed the positive track, which he said has seen the hardline communist country promise to halt its nuclear missile test programme and mount a combined bid with South Korea for the 2032 Olympic Games.

"We’re making tremendous progress with respect to North Korea. Prior to becoming president, it looked like we were going to war with North Korea and now we have a lot of progress," Trump told journalists at the White House.

"A lot of tremendous things but very importantly no missile testing, no nuclear testing." "The relationships, I have to tell you, at least on a personal basis, are very good. It is very much calmed down," Trump said.

An unprecedented June summit in Singapore between Trump and Kim aimed to break a decades-long standoff between the two countries, which have never formally ended the 1950-1953 Korean War.

However, critics accused Trump of naively playing into the North Korean’s hands by giving him credibility with little concrete in return. North Korea said on Wednesday it would permanently abolish its key missile facilities in the presence of foreign experts, in a new gesture by leader Kim Jong Un to revive faltering talks with Washington over his country’s nuclear programme.

After a summit in Pyongyang, Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in said the North was also willing to close its main nuclear complex but only if the United States took unspecified reciprocal action.

The pledges Kim and Moon made at their third summit this year could inject fresh momentum into the stalled nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang and lay the groundwork for another meeting Kim recently proposed to US President Donald Trump.

"I don’t think President Moon got everything he was seeking from these interactions, but Kim Jong Un gave Moon some tangible things for which he can take credit," said Michael Madden, an analyst at the Stimson Centre’s 38 North think tank in Washington.

"These are good-faith gestures which will likely facilitate further and more substantive negotiations," Madden said, adding a second summit between Kim and Trump was "highly probable". Kim pledged to work toward the "complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula" during his two meetings with Moon earlier this year and at his historic June summit with Trump in Singapore.