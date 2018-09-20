Oil up

Beijing/Singapore : Oil prices inched up on Wednesday as concerns that producers may not be able to cover a shortfall in supply once U.S. sanctions on Iran kick in outweighed a gain in U.S. stockpiles.

Brent crude futures were up 16 cents at $79.19 per barrel at 0658 GMT, after rising 1.3 percent in the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 20 cents, or 0.29 percent, at $70.05 a barrel, having climbed 1.4 percent the day before.

Prices rose on Tuesday amid media reports that Saudi Arabia, the world´s largest oil exporter, was comfortable with prices climbing above $80 a barrel.

Reuters reported on September 5 that Saudi Arabia wants oil to stay between $70 and $80 a barrel to keep a balance between maximizing revenue and keeping a lid on prices until U.S. congressional elections.