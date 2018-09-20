Thu September 20, 2018
Business

September 20, 2018

Dollar lowers

LONDON: The dollar neared a seven-week low against a basket of other currencies on Wednesday, while commodity currencies advanced on relief that the latest round of tariffs announced by China and the United States were not as harsh as the market expected.

The greenback has gained nearly 6 percent since concerns of trade wars shot into the spotlight as markets bet that a strong U.S. economy and safe-haven demand for the greenback would push the dollar higher.

But price action this week suggested that investors are growing cautious of pushing the dollar higher after recent data such as U.S. inflation last week have indicated some softness.

Against a basket of other currencies , the dollar drifted 0.1 percent down to a low of 94.317, just above a two-month low of 94.308 hit in the previous session.

"Positions are being adjusted, and unless we see a comeback of those factors that have pushed the dollar higher earlier this year, markets will settle around these levels," said Jane Foley, a senior currency strategist at Rabobank in London.

While long dollar positions have dropped slightly last week, they still remain near one-year highs, according to the latest positioning data. —Reuters

