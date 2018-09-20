Thu September 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan

Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan
Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Government of friends!

Government of friends!
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended
Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign
Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina

Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina
Reforms vs the image of reforms

Reforms vs the image of reforms
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail

Business

REUTERS
September 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Apple’s new iPhones a slight notch above the X

SAN FRANCISCO: The absence of a striking new feature left major tech blogs and newspapers lukewarm on the new XS range of Apple Inc’s iPhones in the first batch of reviews on Tuesday, although most praised the improvements to a wide range of standard features

The new iPhones have subtle additions to last year’s reimagined iPhone X, the tenth anniversary phone, and do not look very different aside from the ginormous size, several reviewers said.In her review of the phones, Wired’s Lauren Goode said the phones were “an evolution, not a revolution.”

“They don’t spark strong feelings — except maybe chagrin that they cost so much,” Goode said. The iPhone XS, pronounced “ten S,” and XS Max were launched on Sept. 12. The XS has a 5.8-inch screen, and starts at $999 while the XS Max, the largest iPhone to date has a 6.5-inch screen, with a base price of $1,099.

The phones, however, do possess an advanced chip, which makes the facial recognition feature even smoother. They also have a new image sensor and processor, incremental changes to the X that allow for better photography.

A bright spot in an otherwise low-key upgrade is the dual SIM support, a feature that the company’s much-touted iPhone X did not have. Apple has also included eSIMs, a technology currently in Apple watches and cellular iPads.

“The iPhone XS and XS Max follow in the footsteps of S-year iPhones — they’re faster, with better camera hardware ... but except for dual SIM support, there isn’t a brand-new feature like Touch ID or 3D Touch this time,” CNET’s Scott Stein said. Apple also expanded storage capacity in its latest models, with 256 GB and 512 GB capacity now available.

The biggest iPhone with the largest storage will cost $1,449 and that did not go unnoticed by the reviewers, with many observing that a 512 GB XS Max was actually more expensive than some MacBooks. “This is a premium phone with an even more premium price tag,” TechRadar’s John McCann wrote.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27
Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight

Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

Photos & Videos

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears
CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral