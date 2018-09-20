Thu September 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan

Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan
Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Government of friends!

Government of friends!
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended
Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign
Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina

Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina
Reforms vs the image of reforms

Reforms vs the image of reforms
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Govt faces double jeopardy to contain fiscal deficit at 5.1 percent

KARACHI: Government introduced reforms in its mini-budget to cut ballooning fiscal deficit to ambitious 5.1 percent of growth this current fiscal year, but it actually holds little room to tinker with the ground realities devoid of revenue generation sources, tax experts said.

“Faced with a double jeopardy of bringing down the fiscal deficit, to possibly soften International Monetary Fund, and/or other financiers, while at the same time taking care not to rile up political sentiments, admittedly, there was little maneuverability available to take a more aggressive approach,” chartered accountant firm KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co. said in a brief on Finance Supplementary Bill 2018.

Fiscal deficit widened to 6.6 percent of GDP in 2017/18 compared to 5.8 percent in 2016/17.

KPMG said the most interesting revenue measure is generation of an additional Rs92 billon through usage of modern technologies.

“Since no details were provided in the speed, exactly what technology can accomplish this feat remains uncertain,” it added.

The chartered accountancy further said the removal of restriction on non-filers to buy automobiles and is a positive step “since it was unnecessarily causing hardship for a large segment of the populace not required to file tax returns”.

Some tax experts, however, said the government showed weaknesses in a way to broaden tax base by withdrawing restriction on non-filers owing to extreme pressure from builders and automakers. “It appears that the revision in policy has been made owing to persistent pressure from automakers and builders who strongly opposed this amendment on premise of curbing fundamental rights and hampering their business,” Deloitte Pakistan said.

The concept of filer and non-filer was introduced in Income Tax Ordinance 2001 through Finance Act 2014. The purpose of introducing the concept was to encourage documentation and to penalise non-filers through higher incidence of withholding tax rates in order to persuade them to become filers and claim the excess withholding tax, which is refundable to them. The previous government, in its last budget, inserted Section 227C into Income Tax Ordinance 2001 through Finance Act 2018 to restrict the purchase of property exceeding value of Rs5 million and imported and newly manufactured motor vehicles by non-filers. The section was proposed to be deleted in the supplementary budget for the current fiscal year of 2018/19. Tax experts said it was a departure from the policy of the previous government, which for the first time barred non-filers from economic activities. AF Ferguson & Co. said introduction of section 227C was a fundamental step to curb parking of untaxed money in acquisition of immovable property and new motor vehicles, “to broaden the tax base and increase number of tax filers”.

“The practical problem as highlighted by the finance minister could have been addressed by appropriately amending the law, instead of altogether abolishing section 227C,” the chartered accountant firm said in a report.

Finance Minister Asad Umar said the restriction discouraged overseas Pakistanis who were not bound to file returns to buy property and automobiles. KPMG Taseer was skeptical of increasing withholding tax on banking transactions by non-filers fulfilling its purpose. “Withholding taxes are regressive in nature and continued reliance on thereon highlights inefficiency in collecting direct taxes on income,” it said.

The chartered accountancy said the changes in income tax laws should be geared to address exemptions and anomalies benefitting the affluent, “and to focus the attention of the tax collector towards ensuring compliance rather than meeting budgets”.

“The government needs to focus on the dollar economy, the trade deficit, which as in the past decade or so can potentially continue to seriously hamper GDP growth, job creation and industrialisation,” it added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27
Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight

Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

Photos & Videos

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears
CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral