Govt faces double jeopardy to contain fiscal deficit at 5.1 percent

KARACHI: Government introduced reforms in its mini-budget to cut ballooning fiscal deficit to ambitious 5.1 percent of growth this current fiscal year, but it actually holds little room to tinker with the ground realities devoid of revenue generation sources, tax experts said.

“Faced with a double jeopardy of bringing down the fiscal deficit, to possibly soften International Monetary Fund, and/or other financiers, while at the same time taking care not to rile up political sentiments, admittedly, there was little maneuverability available to take a more aggressive approach,” chartered accountant firm KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co. said in a brief on Finance Supplementary Bill 2018.

Fiscal deficit widened to 6.6 percent of GDP in 2017/18 compared to 5.8 percent in 2016/17.

KPMG said the most interesting revenue measure is generation of an additional Rs92 billon through usage of modern technologies.

“Since no details were provided in the speed, exactly what technology can accomplish this feat remains uncertain,” it added.

The chartered accountancy further said the removal of restriction on non-filers to buy automobiles and is a positive step “since it was unnecessarily causing hardship for a large segment of the populace not required to file tax returns”.

Some tax experts, however, said the government showed weaknesses in a way to broaden tax base by withdrawing restriction on non-filers owing to extreme pressure from builders and automakers. “It appears that the revision in policy has been made owing to persistent pressure from automakers and builders who strongly opposed this amendment on premise of curbing fundamental rights and hampering their business,” Deloitte Pakistan said.

The concept of filer and non-filer was introduced in Income Tax Ordinance 2001 through Finance Act 2014. The purpose of introducing the concept was to encourage documentation and to penalise non-filers through higher incidence of withholding tax rates in order to persuade them to become filers and claim the excess withholding tax, which is refundable to them. The previous government, in its last budget, inserted Section 227C into Income Tax Ordinance 2001 through Finance Act 2018 to restrict the purchase of property exceeding value of Rs5 million and imported and newly manufactured motor vehicles by non-filers. The section was proposed to be deleted in the supplementary budget for the current fiscal year of 2018/19. Tax experts said it was a departure from the policy of the previous government, which for the first time barred non-filers from economic activities. AF Ferguson & Co. said introduction of section 227C was a fundamental step to curb parking of untaxed money in acquisition of immovable property and new motor vehicles, “to broaden the tax base and increase number of tax filers”.

“The practical problem as highlighted by the finance minister could have been addressed by appropriately amending the law, instead of altogether abolishing section 227C,” the chartered accountant firm said in a report.

Finance Minister Asad Umar said the restriction discouraged overseas Pakistanis who were not bound to file returns to buy property and automobiles. KPMG Taseer was skeptical of increasing withholding tax on banking transactions by non-filers fulfilling its purpose. “Withholding taxes are regressive in nature and continued reliance on thereon highlights inefficiency in collecting direct taxes on income,” it said.

The chartered accountancy said the changes in income tax laws should be geared to address exemptions and anomalies benefitting the affluent, “and to focus the attention of the tax collector towards ensuring compliance rather than meeting budgets”.

“The government needs to focus on the dollar economy, the trade deficit, which as in the past decade or so can potentially continue to seriously hamper GDP growth, job creation and industrialisation,” it added.