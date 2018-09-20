PBC slams relaxation for non-filers to buy properties, cars

KARACHI: Pakistan Business Council (PBC) on Wednesday dismayed over withdrawal of restriction on non-filers to buy cars and properties, saying it would discourage documentation of the economy.

PBC, in a statement, said the council consistently advocated the broadening of the tax base and the documentation of the economy. The business policy advocacy group, comprising the leading private sector companies from 14 sectors including auto, was surprised over the lifting of ban across the board.

“It would have been understandable if exceptions were made for non resident non filers or their dependents,” the council said. “To promote local industry, it may also have made some sense to remove the restriction on locally-assembled cars of up to a certain value. But, (permission to) non filers to buy cars of any value, including imported luxury vehicles, goes totally against documentation of the economy.”

PBC said the argument that the record of non filers involved in these transactions would be used to broaden the tax base does not hold weight as such records remained useless in the past. “It is a pity that revenue expediency prevailed over principle, something that we hoped would not happen in Naya Pakistan,” PBC said. “We support the government’s thrust to curb imports but (there is) need to study (its) impact, if any, on local production.”

PBC has been recommending cascading duties and tighter controls to quell under invoicing and mis-declaration of imports to support domestic industry in the past. The council has been advocating the need to revive industry, create employment, promote exports and encourage import substitution.

“Whilst we welcome the relief given to five export industries in the revised gas prices, higher input cost for the rest of industry runs counter to encouraging import substitution,” it said. The business policy advocacy group underscored need to separate tax policy from tax administration, infuse technology and fresh talent into the Federal Board of Revenue, devise fiscal policy that encourages capital formation and restore group taxation as enacted in the Finance Act 2007.